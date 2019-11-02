Junior forward | 6-6, 195
Racine, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Qawi joined the team this fall as a walk-on after an open tryout. He already was well-known by student managers and some players for the athleticism he showed during pick-up games on campus, exploits that earned him the nickname “The Giannis of the Shell.” Qawi’s prep career at Racine Horlick was cut short by injuries, first a torn ACL and MCL in his knee and later a bulging disc in his back. He’s a member of the kinesiology program at UW and the president of the Wisconsin Association of Black Men. Qawi’s father, Ahmad, played linebacker at Illinois State from 1988-92.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Zendaya.
Favorite TV show to binge? Naruto.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Seydi Ba (old roommate).
Favorite restaurant on campus? Mooyah.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Soccer.
On Twitter and Instagram: @BrotherFahim, @samadqawi