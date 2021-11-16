 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam Nelson, sr., F, Icebergs
0 Comments

Sam Nelson, sr., F, Icebergs

  • 0

Nelson has a lot of experience in prep hockey, playing 43 games her first two seasons. The senior scored five points in those games. This season she will need to use her experience to help the Icebergs be competitive.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Your football forecast for the coming days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics