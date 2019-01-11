1. Scott Nelson, So., and Eric Burrell, Jr.
2. Reggie Pearson, R-Fr., and Collin Wilder, Jr.
Name to watch: Titus Toler, Fr.
UW enters 2019 without a ton of experience at safety, although Nelson likely enters his second year as a starter and Burrell earned some valuable playing time when Nelson and senior D’Cota Dixon were sitting out with injuries.
Pearson looked impressive in his one start at Michigan last season but hardly saw the field otherwise in order to redshirt. Wilder, a transfer from Houston who sat out in 2018, garnered some praise from Leonhard last month.