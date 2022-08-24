 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SAFETY (5)

Adrian Amos - Packers

Locks: Adrian Amos (above), Darnell Savage

Looking good: Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines

On the bubble: Dallin Leavitt, Micah Abernathy, Tariq Carpenter

Longshot: De’Vante Cross

Vernon Scott, who had started the first two preseason games and was in position to be Savage’s replacement if Savage’s hamstring issue continues to linger, was waived/injured this week, presumably because the shoulder injury he sustained against New Orleans will shelve him for quite a while. Still, it was a surprise given how he’d filled in for Savage, and his departure leaves the competition wide open, with Abernathy, fresh off playing in the USFL this spring, as an interesting option. His interception against the Saints was impressive and was the kind of play a late-in-camp addition to the roster needs to make to turn heads. Leavitt's status after his shoulder injury is also a factor.

“I feel like I showed that I could play fast and I feel like I have a lot left in me,” Abernathy said. “I just got off a season. I feel like I’m in shape. I feel like I can play. I just wanted to go out there and prove that. I felt like I did, hopefully.”

