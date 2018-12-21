If it feels like the Packers have given up an exorbitant number of sacks and had a number of crucial drives wrecked by third-down sacks, it should. The Packers lead the NFL in most sacks allowed on third down, with 25. That's nearly half of the 51 sacks the team has given up.
“We’re No. 1 in the league for most sacks on third down?” Bakhtiari said, unaware of the stat. “That’s (expletive). We have to be better as an offensive line. We have to be better as an offensive unit. Can’t blame one person. Can’t blame one (group).”
No, you can’t. The causes range from missed blocking assignments or offensive linemen being beaten by a pass-rusher, to quarterback Aaron Rodgers holding onto the ball, whether that was because he didn’t have any receivers open or because he passed up an open receiver in search of a bigger play.
The miscues have short-circuited crucial fourth-quarter drives against the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, and been part of a larger issue where the Packers have had chances in most of their losses to take control of a close game in the fourth quarter but the offense failed.
“You’re preaching to the choir, man. It’s extremely frustrating,” Linsley said. “A lot of the time it’s a here-and-there thing, it’s not like it’s the same thing every time. That’s the most frustrating part. If it was one thing consistently then the issue would be simple to resolve. But now it’s kind of like, it’s this, it’s that, it’s different things. No matter how many sacks are on us or on (Rodgers), on them, it (ticks) us off.”
