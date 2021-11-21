 Skip to main content
Ryne Panzer, sr., G, Oregon
Ryne Panzer, sr., G, Oregon

Ryne Panzer

Oregon senior Ryne Panzer defends against Portage senior Cooper Roberts during a non-conference game last season

On a senior-laden team last season, Panzer did a lot of heavy lifting for the Panthers and he’ll again be called upon to spearhead a challenge for the league title. The 6-1 guard is in his fourth varsity season and showed he’s someone to be reckoned with last year, racking up a team-high 19.2 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Panzer scored 20 or more points four times, including a career-high 29 and 10 rebounds in a 66-56 win over Monona Grove last season. More performances like that can be expected this winter.

