Ryder Donovan

 

Freshman

6-3, 203

Duluth, Minn.

Age at start of season: 19.

NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 110 overall, of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019.

Stats: 17 goals, 29 assists, 46 points in 28 games last season for Duluth East High School.

Scouting report: Donovan has played center for most of his career but probably will see more time as a wing as he progresses into higher levels. That transition will add to what figures to be a learning season. He has drawn comparisons to Jack Gorniak because his college hockey entrance comes a year after playing at the high school level.

On Twitter and Instagram: @rydesdono.

