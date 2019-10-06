Freshman
6-3, 203
Duluth, Minn.
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 110 overall, of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019.
Stats: 17 goals, 29 assists, 46 points in 28 games last season for Duluth East High School.
Scouting report: Donovan has played center for most of his career but probably will see more time as a wing as he progresses into higher levels. That transition will add to what figures to be a learning season. He has drawn comparisons to Jack Gorniak because his college hockey entrance comes a year after playing at the high school level.