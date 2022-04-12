Ryder Broadbridge, so., Verona

Broadbridge returns after posting a 7-9 singles record as a freshman. He will once again be Verona’s No. 1 singles player on a team with only two seniorsa mong nine returning players. Broadbridge is the 13th- ranked sophomore in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net. Fellow sophomore Justin Hutchcroft will be the No. 2 singles player; he went 8-10 last year, and he's ranked 24th in his class in the state.