Ryan Suter reaches 1,200 games
Ryan Suter played his 1,200th NHL regular-season game on Saturday as the Dallas Stars lost at Boston. He added his 1,201st game Sunday at Ottawa.

The defenseman is third among former Badgers players in NHL regular-season games played behind Chris Chelios (1,651) and Scott Mellanby (1,431).

