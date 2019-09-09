In a game that went back and forth before being decided as time expired, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk played a key role in slowing down fellow former Badger J.J. Watt as the Saints edged the Houston Texans, 30-28, in New Orleans.
Ramczyk was credited by coach Sean Payton and his fellow offensive linemen for keeping the three-time defensive player of the year in check.
According to an article on Nola.com, left tackle Terron Armstead said of Ramczyk's play: “We had a great plan for J.J., who is a great disruptive player, and a lot of parts going into it. But Ramczyk was definitely the primary. He was the focal point of that entire game plan and he went out and executed it.”
The Saints earned the win with Wil Lutz's 58-yard field goal as time expired after quarterback Drew Brees led New Orleans 35 yards in less than a minute to set up the attempt.