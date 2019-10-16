The contributions made by offensive lineman don't always show up in the stat sheet, but the work of Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk hasn't gone unnoticed.
The 25-year-old, who was taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 2017, continued his strong start to the season on Sunday in New Orleans' 13-6 win over the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Protecting backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who started in place of injured veteran Drew Brees, the Saints offensive line gave up three sacks for a loss of 18 yards but provided enough time for Bridgewater to complete 24 of 36 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown as New Orleans improved to 5-1 on the season.
Ramczyk's play on Sunday stood out, with Sports Illustrated saying he may be New Orleans' "true offensive MVP."