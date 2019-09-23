Rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly — promoted to the Giants' starting lineup before Week 2 — didn't disappoint Sunday, intercepting Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in New York's 32-31 win at Tamp Bay.
In addition to his fourth-quarter pick, which he returned 13 yards, Connelly had two solo tackles and five assisted tackles as the Giants picked up their first win of the season.
The interception came with the Giants trailing, 28-25, with 11 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game. With the Buccaneers facing 3rd and 5 in New York territory, Connelly came up with the turnover at the Giants' 26-yard line.
The Giants shared video of Connelly's interception at giants.com.
Connelly also talked to Paul Dottino about the Giants' defensive performance Sunday.