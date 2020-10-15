BOSS
Greg Schiano returns to lead a Rutgers program that looks much different than the one he left nearly a decade ago. Schiano went 68-67 in 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11, with the high-water mark coming in 2006 when Rutgers won a program-record 11 games and reached as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Schiano Part II comes on the heels of Rutgers winning nine games over a span of four seasons. Former Badgers assistant Chris Ash was fired four games into the 2019 campaign after going 8-32, including 3-26 in the Big Ten, in three-plus seasons. There’s nowhere to go but up under Schiano, who already has turned around this program once in his career.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior tailback Isaih Pacheco (above) scored seven of Rutgers’ 18 touchdowns last season. Almost all of that damage came in two games: Pacheco rushed for 156 yards and two scores against UMass and 107 yards and two TDs against Liberty. He finished with a team-high 729 rushing yards.
BITS AND PIECES
UW’s loss was Rutgers’ gain when wide receiver/returner Aron Cruickshank decided to transfer shortly after the 2019 season. Cruickshank tied a single-season record at UW with two kickoff returns for touchdowns as a sophomore, including one in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon. Cruickshank also was used as a running threat in the Wildcat formation and could have had an expanded role for the Badgers this season, but the New York native said he wanted to play closer to home. … Sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski chose to sit out the final eight games last season in order to preserve a redshirt season. Sitkowski started 11 games as a true freshman in 2018 and threw 18 interceptions, the most in the nation. Johnny Langan took over after Sitkowski sat last season. … Rutgers returns eight starters on defense, including senior outside linebacker Tyshon Fogg (104 tackles) and senior middle linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (85 tackles).
BURNING QUESTION
How long will it take Schiano to make Rutgers competitive again?
A safe bet: at least a couple seasons. The Scarlet Knights have lost 21 consecutive games in Big Ten play dating to a 31-24 victory over Maryland on Nov. 24, 2017. It’s worth noting it took Schiano until his fifth season to produce a winning record during his first stint at Rutgers, and that was when the Scarlet Knights were playing in the Big East.
THE NUMBER
51 | Points scored by Rutgers against Big Ten opponents. The Scarlet Knights were shut out four times and held to seven or fewer points three other times.
