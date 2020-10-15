BOSS

Greg Schiano returns to lead a Rutgers program that looks much different than the one he left nearly a decade ago. Schiano went 68-67 in 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11, with the high-water mark coming in 2006 when Rutgers won a program-record 11 games and reached as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Schiano Part II comes on the heels of Rutgers winning nine games over a span of four seasons. Former Badgers assistant Chris Ash was fired four games into the 2019 campaign after going 8-32, including 3-26 in the Big Ten, in three-plus seasons. There’s nowhere to go but up under Schiano, who already has turned around this program once in his career.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior tailback Isaih Pacheco (above) scored seven of Rutgers’ 18 touchdowns last season. Almost all of that damage came in two games: Pacheco rushed for 156 yards and two scores against UMass and 107 yards and two TDs against Liberty. He finished with a team-high 729 rushing yards.

BITS AND PIECES