BOSS
Chris Ash’s seat is getting toasty entering his fourth season with the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is 7-29 in the Ash era, including 3-24 in the Big Ten. Ash and Co. took a big step backward last season, losing their final 11 games after opening the season with a win over Texas State. The Scarlet Knights’ average margin of defeat was 22.1 points. “It wasn’t a lot of fun,” Ash said. “When you’re 1-11, things are difficult. I own it, and the good thing is that we can control our future. We’re the ones that determine whether we’re going to stay there or move forward.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore tailback Raheem Blackshear (above) was the closest thing to a bright spot for the Rutgers offense last season. He rushed for 586 yards and three touchdowns and also led the team with 367 receiving yards. “We expect him to be an elite player for us,” Ash said.
BITS AND PIECES
John McNulty is back as offensive coordinator, which is notable for a couple reasons. For starters, it’s the first time since 2009-10 that Rutgers has had the same playcaller in consecutive seasons. “It’s an amazing stat,” Ash admitted. Plus, coordinators are often scapegoats and McNulty led a unit that ranked last in the Big Ten in scoring (13.5), passing (132.2) and total offense (266.3). … Ash did make a change on the defensive side of the ball, hiring Andy Buh as coordinator. Ash and Buh were assistants together at UW. Buh has served as coordinator at Stanford, Nevada, California and Maryland prior to this stop at Rutgers. … Former UW tight end Kyle Penniston joined the Scarlet Knights as graduate transfer. Penniston caught 16 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Badgers.
BURNING QUESTION
Can the Scarlet Knights put together anything resembling a passing game?
Sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski, a highly regarded prep prospect who was recruited by UW, had a rough introduction to college football. Sitkowski completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes for 1,158 yards with four touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Rutgers’ 132.2 passing yards per game ranked 123rd nationally out of 129 teams and dead last in passing efficiency.
THE NUMBER
11 | Games in which Rutgers was held to 17 or fewer points last season. The exception was its 35-7 win over Texas State.