Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers and Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi attempt to control the ball in the first half of the Badgers' 69-64 win over the Scarlet Knights on Dec. 3 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Omoruyi, who's averaging 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds, is looking much improved from his freshman campaign when he put up 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds a game.