Jan. 15 | Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.
COACH’S CORNER
Steve Pikiell is in the process of a fantastic rebuilding job at Rutgers. While Pikiell is 64-65 overall in four seasons, he led the Scarlet Knights to their first 20-win season in 16 years in 2019-20. Rutgers went 11-9 and would have played in the NCAA tournament had it not been for the pandemic. Pikiell would have been the Big Ten Coach of the Year had it not been for Greg Gard leading the Badgers on a late run to a share of the conference title.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Ron Harper Jr. (above) averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. Harper scored 29 points in a loss at Iowa and 27 in a win over Illinois.
SCOUTING REPORT
Senior point guard Geo Baker averaged 10.9 points last season. He shot 28.2 percent from 3-point range, a career low. … Junior center Myles Johnson averaged 7.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season. … Freshman Clifford Omoruyi, a 6-11 center, was a top-60 player in the 2020 recruiting class. Omoruyi was born in Nigeria and moved to New Jersey when he was 14. … Rutgers went 18-1 at home last season. Michigan was the only team to win at the RAC in 2019-20. … The Scarlet Knights ranked No. 6 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!