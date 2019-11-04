DEC. 11 — RUTGERS ATHLETIC CENTER IN PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY
FEB. 23 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Steve Pikiell is 44-54 in three seasons at Rutgers. Last season represented somewhat of a breakthrough for the Scarlet Knights, who went 7-13 in the Big Ten after back-to-back 3-15 campaigns. The program is trending up, but there’s still the matter of ending a run of 13 consecutive losing seasons. “We’ve tried to build this in the last three or four years around great character kids that want to work hard and overachieve,” Pikiell said.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Geo Baker (above) has started 60 games during his first two seasons at Rutgers. He averaged 12.2 points and a team leading 4.1 assists last season while finishing fifth in the Big Ten with 1.6 steals per game.
SCOUTING REPORT
Expectations are higher for Rutgers this season. Imagine the hype if the program’s top player, Eugene Omoruyi, had stayed with the Scarlet Knights rather than moving on to Oregon as a graduate transfer. The loss of Omoruyi, who led the team with 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season, is huge. Among the top returnees other than Baker: sophomore guard Montez Mathis (8.5 ppg), sophomore wing Ron Harper Jr. (7.8), junior guard Peter Kiss (6.0), sophomore guard Caleb McConnell (5.5), sophomore center Myles Johnson (4.8) and senior forward Shaq Carter (4.5). Mamadou Doucoure, who started 29 games as a freshman in 2017-18, also is back after missing most of last season with an injury. … Pikiell also welcomes three newcomers that he believes will give him 11 rotation-worthy players: junior guard Jacob Young, a transfer from Texas who averaged 13.3 points on Rutgers’ offseason trip to Spain; senior forward Akwasi Yeboah, who averaged 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds last season at Stony Brook; and freshman guard Paul Mulcahy, the first New Jersey male prep player in 26 years to average a triple-double.
THE NUMBER
63.7 | Rutgers’ free throw percentage last season, which ranked last among Big Ten teams.