DEC. 3 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Scarlet Knights are 30-37, including 6-30 in Big Ten play, in two seasons under Steve Pikiell. Rutgers ended the 2017-18 regular season with 10 defeats in its final 11 games, but it made a run in the Big Ten tournament with wins over Minnesota and Indiana. “We’re trying to just get better as a basketball program in the best league night in, night out in the country,” Pikiell said.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Geo Baker averaged 10.8 points and 2.6 assists in his first season with the Scarlet Knights. Baker scored 25 points in a loss to Purdue in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. After splitting time at both guard spots as a freshman, Baker will play the point exclusively this season, according to his coach. “With the ball in his hands, he really knows how to play,” Pikiell said. “He’s got a little swagger about him. He’s showing great signs of being a good leader.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Rutgers has registered 12 consecutive losing seasons since going 20-13 in 2003-04. … Guard Corey Sanders, who led the Scarlet Knights in scoring and assists in each the past three seasons, wasn’t selected in the NBA draft after leaving Rutgers with one season of eligibility remaining. The program also must replace forward Deshawn Freeman, who averaged 11.1 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds last season. … Sophomore guard Peter Kiss, a transfer from Quinnipiac, is expected to help pick up some of the scoring load. Kiss averaged 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a true freshman in 2016-17. … Rutgers now has two players named Shaq in its frontcourt: senior Shaquille Doorson, who started four games last season; and junior Shaq Carter, a junior college transfer.
THE NUMBER
9-63 | Rutgers’ record in Big Ten regular-season play since joining the conference in 2014.