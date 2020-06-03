Rutgers: Can Greg Schiano turn things around?

In six seasons of being in the Big Ten Conference, Rutgers is 21-52 overall and 7-45 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights haven’t won a conference game since 2017.
The struggles convinced Rutgers administration to turn back to coach Greg Schiano, who turned Rutgers into a Big East power during his first stint with the program from 2001-2011. Getting the team out of the cellar is a tougher task when considering the stiff competition in the division and conference overall.
Schiano got a jump on 2021 recruiting when he got the job with 20 commitments already, and is bringing in nine D-I transfers — including former UW receiver Aron Cruickshank — into the 2020 class. It will take years for Rutgers to seriously contend in the conference, but if Schiano’s work in recruiting bears fruit, it might not be a doormat much longer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!