Rutgers: Can Greg Schiano turn things around?

Greg Schiano coached Rutgers from 2001-11, compiling a 68-67 record with six bowl appearances, before leaving to coach in the NFL. Schiano returned to Rutgers this offseason. 

In six seasons of being in the Big Ten Conference, Rutgers is 21-52 overall and 7-45 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights haven’t won a conference game since 2017.

The struggles convinced Rutgers administration to turn back to coach Greg Schiano, who turned Rutgers into a Big East power during his first stint with the program from 2001-2011. Getting the team out of the cellar is a tougher task when considering the stiff competition in the division and conference overall.

Schiano got a jump on 2021 recruiting when he got the job with 20 commitments already, and is bringing in nine D-I transfers — including former UW receiver Aron Cruickshank — into the 2020 class. It will take years for Rutgers to seriously contend in the conference, but if Schiano’s work in recruiting bears fruit, it might not be a doormat much longer.

