Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (above) was a model of efficiency to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season Thursday night in Seattle, helping the Seahawks edge the Los Angeles Rams 30-29 for the win at CenturyLink Field.
Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while finishing with a passer rating of 151.8. He also added 32 rushing yards on eight carries and only took one sack for a loss of 6 yards.
The Seahawks improved to 4-1 on the season, with Wilson continuing his strong play to start the year. In five games, he has completed 114 of 156 passes (73.1 percent) for 1,409 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Wilson has ran the ball 27 times so far this season for 120 yards, picking up seven first downs and scoring twice on the ground.