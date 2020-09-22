Russell Wilson – Seahawks

 Skip to main content
Seattle fans lamented throughout the offseason for coach Pete Carroll to allow Russell Wilson more freedom and chances in the offense. “Let Russ Cook” has been the rallying cry. Well, Russ is cooking, all right. Wilson threw five touchdowns against the Patriots in a thrilling 35-30 win Sunday night, showing his trademark touch on deep throws. Wilson leads the league with nine passing touchdowns through two weeks.

