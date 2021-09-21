Russell Wilson — Seahawks

Though his team was on the wrong end of a 14-point comeback and overtime loss, former UW quarterback Russell Wilson had a big game for Seattle.
Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, including two deep TDs to Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain. Wilson leads the NFL in 60-plus yard touchdowns this year.
