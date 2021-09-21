 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson — Seahawks
Titans Seahawks Football

Though his team was on the wrong end of a 14-point comeback and overtime loss, former UW quarterback Russell Wilson had a big game for Seattle.

Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, including two deep TDs to Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain. Wilson leads the NFL in 60-plus yard touchdowns this year.

