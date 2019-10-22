After a scorching hot start to the season, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finally cooled off a bit Sunday as Seattle fell at home to the Baltimore Ravens 30-16.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Wilson, who entered Week 7 as the betting favorite to take home the MVP award at the end of the season, completed 20 of 41 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and an interception as Seattle moved to 5-2 on the year.
Despite also contributing 27 yards on three carries, Wilson wasn't able to lead Seattle to any touchdowns in the second half, with a lone Jason Meyers field goal under the 2-minute mark in the fourth quarter accounting for the Seahawks' only points after the break.