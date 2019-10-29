Despite tying his season low with only 20 pass attempts, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did enough on the road for Seattle to hold off the Atlanta Falcons 27-20 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing the ball four times for 4 yards as the Seahawks improved to 6-2 on the season.
Wilson, who's drawn consideration for MVP this season, has completed 171 of 250 passes (68.4 percent) for 2,127 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception in eight games. He's also ran the ball 43 times for 182 yards (4.2 per carry) and three scores.