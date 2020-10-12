Russell Wilson — Seahawks

Russell Wilson posted a signature comeback victory on Sunday Night Football, converting two fourth downs on the final drive to win 27-26. Wilson engineered a 13-play, 94-yard drive in 1 minute, 42 seconds to put his Seahawks ahead, connecting with receiver DK Metcalf on both fourth downs, one to extend the drive and the other to score the winning touchdown. Wilson tallied 217 yards and three touchdowns, and he leads the league with 19 touchdowns thrown.