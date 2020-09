Russell Wilson continues to show he’s among the best deep passers in the NFL. He posted another eye-popping stat line in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, throwing for 315 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw three touchdowns to Tyler Lockett, and another to D.K. Metcalf, who fumbled a would-be touchdown in the first half after celebrating too soon. Wilson leads the NFL with 14 passing touchdowns.