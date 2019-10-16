Continuing a run that has him at the center of the MVP conversation, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson turned in another strong performance Sunday as Seattle edged the Browns 32-28 in Cleveland.
Wilson completed 23 of 33 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also running the ball nine times for 31 yards and another score as Seattle improved to 5-1 on the year.
For those interested in this sort of thing, Wilson moved ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the betting favorite in Las Vegas to win the MVP award this season.
Through the first six games of his eighth season with Seattle, Wilson is 137 of 189 (72.5 percent), for 1,704 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception. He's ran the ball 36 times for 151 yards and three more scores.