Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson took a hard hit to the helmet in the fourth quarter Sunday but hung in the game to lead the Seahawks to a 30-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three scores with a passer rating of 130.9, while also rushing the ball six times for another 22 yards.
Despite the success, Wilson surrendered a fumble and took some hard hits from the Pittsburgh defense, which registered four sacks on the veteran quarterback, costing Seattle's offense 26 yards.
According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to send a video clip of a helmet-to-helmet hit Wilson took from Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree to the NFL offices for further review.
Dupree was not flagged on the play, which came with Seattle facing a 2nd-and-20 in the fourth quarter, but Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds drew a 38-yard pass interference penalty at the end of the play.