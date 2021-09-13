 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson — Seahawks
Russell Wilson — Seahawks

Seahawks Colts Football

Russell Wilson nearly was perfect for Seattle in its season opening road win over the Colts. He went 18 of 23 for 254 yards and four touchdowns, including a 69-yard bomb to receiver Tyler Lockett. Wilson will need to continue being excellent for the Seahawks because the NFC West was the only division to have all four of its teams win in Week 1.

