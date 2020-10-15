DEPTH CHART
TAILBACKS
Projected starter; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
14 | Nakia Watson (above); 5-11; 228; So.; Austin, Texas
Backups
37 | Garrett Groshek; 5-11; 214; Sr; Amherst Junction
20 | Isaac Guerendo; 6-0; 210; So.; Clayton, Ind.
8 | Jalen Berger; 6-0; 210; Fr.; Newark, N.J.
32 | Julius Davis; Fr.; Menomonee Falls
FULLBACKS
34 | Mason Stokke; 6-2; 239; Sr.; Menomonie
Backups
44 | John Chenal; 6-2; 252; Jr; Grantsburg
28 | Quan Easterling; 6-3; 238; Fr.; Akron, Ohio
THE SKINNY
Replacing Jonathan Taylor — the second-leading rusher in UW and Big Ten history — won’t be an easy task. Nor will it be a one-man job. Nakia Watson slides into the starter’s role, but it’s fair to assume other backs will be more involved than they were last season when Taylor tallied 320 rushing attempts. Watson (74 carries, 331 yards, two touchdowns) showed flashes in relief of Taylor, but Garrett Groshek’s role may expand further from the passing-down option he’s been in the past. Four-star recruit Jalen Berger could be a factor as well, especially as a receiving threat out of the backfield. John Chenal and Mason Stokke will split fullback duties, but Stokke remains the first option.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
The array of body types and skills in the backfield creates a whole-is-greater-than-sum-of-its-parts rushing attack that keeps the offense on schedule and fresh bodies taking carries throughout the game. Stokke and Chenal continue to grow into versatile threats at fullback, Berger makes a splash as a freshman and Isaac Guerendo builds off strong special teams performances to become a weapon on offense.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
None of the running backs take a step forward and the Badgers lose the ground game for which they’re known. Without a known commodity at tailback, play-action fakes are less effective, and the lack of breakaway speed in the backfield leads to grinding drives that don’t produce points.
THE NUMBER
37.2 | Percentage of the offensive yards gained by Taylor last season.
