RUNNING BACKS

DEPTH CHART

FULLBACKS

THE SKINNY

Replacing Jonathan Taylor — the second-leading rusher in UW and Big Ten history — won’t be an easy task. Nor will it be a one-man job. Nakia Watson slides into the starter’s role, but it’s fair to assume other backs will be more involved than they were last season when Taylor tallied 320 rushing attempts. Watson (74 carries, 331 yards, two touchdowns) showed flashes in relief of Taylor, but Garrett Groshek’s role may expand further from the passing-down option he’s been in the past. Four-star recruit Jalen Berger could be a factor as well, especially as a receiving threat out of the backfield. John Chenal and Mason Stokke will split fullback duties, but Stokke remains the first option.