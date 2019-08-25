DEPTH CHART
TAILBACKS
Projected starter
23 | Jonathan Taylor (above); 5-11; 219; Jr.; Salem, N.J.
Backups
25 | Nakia Watson;5-11; 229; Fr.; Austin, Texas
37 | Garrett Groshek; 5-11; 220; Jr.; Amherst Junction
The rest
7 | Bradrick Shaw; 6-1; 216; Sr.; Birmingham, Ala.
20 | Isaac Guerendo; 6-0; 213; Fr.; Clayton, Ind.
29 | Brady Schipper; 5-11; 206; Fr.; Stoughton
32 | Julius Davis; 5-10; 189; Fr.; Menomonee Falls
36 | Hunter Johnson; 6-0; 220; So.; Darlington
FULLBACKS
Projected starter
34 | Mason Stokke; 6-2; 239; Jr.; Menomonie
Backup
44 | John Chenal; 6-2; 252; So.; Grantsburg
The rest
28 | Quan Easterling; 6-3; 238; Fr.; Akron, Ohio
THE SKINNY
Anyone’s running game should be in good shape with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. The Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season after setting an FBS freshman record with 1,977 yards in 2017. Garrett Groshek’s return also ensures UW will once again have a solid option on passing downs — an area where Taylor remains unproven. Nakia Watson appears the most likely to be Taylor’s direct backup on early downs, though Bradrick Shaw, Isaac Guerendo or Julius Davis could also battle for carries. Chenal could challenge Stokke for the starting fullback job.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Taylor is, as expected, the best running back in college football again and produces his best season yet with an improved passing game to keep defenses honest. Watson and others show they can be relied upon, allowing UW to avoid overworking Taylor throughout the year. Either Stokke or Chenal goes up a level in their second year at fullback and minimizes the loss of Alec Ingold.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Taylor misses time due to injury and Shaw still isn’t quite himself after tearing his ACL in November of 2017. The backs without any experience aren’t able to pick up the slack, and suddenly the Badgers are searching for answers on offense.
THE NUMBER
200 | If Taylor carries the ball 200 times this season, he’ll be the first UW player since P.J. Hill from 2006-08 to reach that mark in three straight years.