Locked in: Aaron Jones (above), Jamaal Williams, Danny Vitale.
On the bubble: Tra Carson, Dexter Williams, Malcolm Johnson, Tommy Bohanon.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: Keith Ford.
Number of roster spots: 4 or 5
Dexter Williams is a sixth-round pick and has flashed potential in LaFleur’s zone-blocking scheme but he’s struggled in pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield. He seemed to be destined for the No. 3 halfback job but Carson has had a strong camp. Vitale, meanwhile, is expected back from a calf injury and figures to have a prominent spot in the fullback-friendly offense. If Carson gets the No. 3 job, does Gutekunst keep a second fullback, and does he try to get his draft pick back on the practice squad? That might be the way to go.