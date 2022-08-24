RUNNING BACK (3 or 4)

Locks: Aaron Jones (above left), AJ Dillon (above right)

Looking good: Tyler Goodson

On the bubble: Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams

In-season PUP list: Kylin Hill

Goodson has put up the numbers through two games (115 total yards from scrimmage on 25 touches), and the burst he showed on his two longest plays (a 15-yard run and a 23-yard catch-and-run) is obvious. But Gutekunst emphasized that there’s more to making the roster as the No. 3 back, and that gives Taylor, a more experienced pass protector and special-teams contributor, more than a puncher’s chance at keeping the job. Hill, coming back from an ACL tear, is out at least the first four games.

“I think the next guy (after Jones and Dillon), obviously there’s some special teams that come into play with that. That’s going to be an important part of that third running back spot if we decide to keep three,” Gutekunst said. “The big jump from college to the National Football League is usually in pass pro(tection) for these guys, and being able to protect our passer is first and foremost.”