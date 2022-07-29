Roxanne is a little doll! She's the most adorable fluffy girl. In classic Torbie fashion, she's a dominant personality and... View on PetFinder
A buyer had been found but the deal fell through forcing the founders to shutter the doors on Thursday.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Isaac Hamm isn't on the initial Wisconsin Badgers football roster. Here's what we know about the status of the former Sun Prairie star.
A "history of reselling tickets" got 118 Badgers football ticket buyers a message from UW saying they wouldn’t be able to purchase in 2022. Some thought it was a hypocritical move.
In solidly Republican Waukesha, teachers and school staff say a new signage directive unfairly targets efforts to promote inclusivity.
The concept features grass, shade trees, landscaping, programmable water fountain, seating, walkways and space for public gathering for the final link of East Campus Mall between Regent Street and Lake Mendota.
The project on the 800 block of Regent Street would bring housing, commercial space and parking, and an artistic nod to the history of the Greenbush neighborhood.
Embattled former East High School principal, Sean Leavy, resigned from the Madison School District Thursday; he will not lead Capital High School in the coming school year.
A $3 million project next to a pond will provide more space for the growing business that has an international reputation.
The project creates a destination resort that includes housing, rental villas, a boutique hotel and recreational opportunities.