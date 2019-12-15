Rotolo al Forno a hit

We’ve served Rotolo al Forno to countless international AFS high school foreign kids.
It has been translated into no less than 12 languages, as kids have taken the recipe back to their countries. It’s been converted to the metric equivalents for overseas use. It was served in Brazil and Norway, Argentina, Finland, Peru, Wales... and to us when we visited our kids.
We’ve made it for three years each February as we’ve hosted international ski jumpers at the 90-meter tournament from Japan and Slovenia. Whenever we’ve had Rotolo al Forno, the recipe gets a recopy and travels — with love — to yet another international cook’s home! Special people, good memories and Rotolo al Forno.
— Ruth Amundson, Westby
Rotolo al Forno
1991 Third Grand Prize: Tory Brady, Madison
- 1 loaf frozen Italian bread dough (white can be substituted)
- Flour
- Garlic salt
- 1/3 pound hard salami, thinly sliced
- 1/4 pound mortadella, thinly sliced
- 1/3 pound ham, thinly sliced
- 1/3 pound Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
- 1/3 pound provolone cheese, thinly sliced
- 2 egg yolks, beaten
Thaw bread and let it rise, covered, in a warm spot for 1 hour. Punch down and knead with a small amount of flour.
On a floured surface, roll dough out into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Sprinkle with garlic salt. Tear the meat into bite-size pieces and layer over the bread. Tear cheese into bite-size pieces and layer over meat. Starting at the long end, roll up tightly in jellyroll fashion. Pinch ends together tightly and curve roll to form a crescent. Brush with beaten egg yolk.
Place on cookie sheet and let rest 20 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let rest a few minutes before thinly slicing. Makes 8 to 12 servings as an appetizer or 4 to 6 servings as a sandwich.