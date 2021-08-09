ROTATION SHAKEUP

The virus' spread hasn't been limited to the relief corps. Two starters, left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Adrian Houser, were added to the IL over the last week leaving two big holes in a starting rotation that has been the backbone of Milwaukee's success this season.

Because of that, right-hander Freddy Peralta (above) will start the series opener in Chicago Monday — his first outing of the season coming on the traditional five days' rest — but starters for the rest of the series have yet to be announced.

Milwaukee will likely have to look to the minor leagues for at least one of the games against the Cubs. Left-hander Aaron Ashby is the most likely candidate, despite a nightmarish big-league debut earlier this year when he allowed seven first-inning runs.

Considering the issues facing the bullpen, the last thing the Brewers need right now are short, ineffective starts.