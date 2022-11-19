Tags
It was supposed to be Mike McCarthy who was emotional after his return to Green Bay. But the Cowboys coach was angry, while his counterpart was in tears.
Moss helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten and Rose Bowl championship in 1993.
Fans in the Madison area don't have many options when it comes time to tune into the Packers' Thursday night showdown with the Titans at Lambeau Field.
Columnist Jim Polzin awarded a pair of F's in his grading of the Badgers' performance in their loss to Iowa.
Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in shooting Sunday, including one former Badger. UW canceled football activities Monday.
"Holy Mackerel folks... Yeah, the skim milk is really starting to kick in."
The inspector found that a few of the employees have not been informed they must report symptoms, lesions containing pus and diagnosis of foodborne illness.
General manager Wayne Doney said the restaurant would open Monday. When a reporter asked if it was OK to publish the opening date, Doney said, "If I get a line of people, though, I'm sending them to your house."
Columbus returns to Camp Randall for the first time since 1996 in search of its third state title, while a Division 5 rematch highlight this year's matchups.
Luke Haertle committed to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on after leading his Wisconsin high school to a state championship.
