Meet Rookie! He is 5 pounds and 5 weeks old (5/8). Interested in this sweet pup? Apply today at http://www.underdogpetrescue.org/dog-application... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Meet Rookie! He is 5 pounds and 5 weeks old (5/8). Interested in this sweet pup? Apply today at http://www.underdogpetrescue.org/dog-application... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A travel site reports that as Americans are getting heavier, airlines may have to revisit how much cargo each plane is carrying for safety's sake.
Whether the county has reached 'herd immunity,' or when it might, is not clear.
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
Businesses wary of being the "mask police" will still be able to require patrons to wear masks.
Until Public Health Madison & Dane County makes any changes, local residents must follow rules outlined in the current order that require masks.
"The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic," the state health agency's leader said Friday.
A developer now forging a plan to raze a small church, a former Italian deli, two houses and Buckingham's Bar and Grill for a 10-story building with housing, retail space and parking on the 800 block of Regent Street.
An earlier order had already removed capacity limits and a face mask requirement for outdoor gatherings, so long as people could remain 6 feet apart.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Police suspect more than one person was involved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.