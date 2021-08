Among qualified rookies (averaging 3.1 plate appearances per team's games played), Taylor is fourth with a .787 OPS and also ranks among the top-10 in hits (52), doubles (8), home runs (10), batting average (.249), OBP (.328), and slugging (.459).

That he's produced those numbers while playing significant time for a first-place team in desperate need of production in light of injuries or slumps should be more than enough to put him in the running.