The Roman Candle pizzeria is closing two of its four restaurants, one this week and one next week.
Owner Brewer Stouffer said he's closing the Fitchburg location, which he opened in 2010, because of staffing issues. He said the Monroe Street location, which came in 2016, was devastated by the street's reconstruction project last year and never recovered.
The Monroe Street location will close Saturday. The Fitchburg restaurant will have its last day Dec. 21.
"It's been a really rough couple of years," Stouffer said. "It's taken me about six to eight months to really accept it. I just couldn't make Monroe Street a go anymore."
Stouffer opened the original locally-sourced specialty pizzeria on Williamson Street with partner Thomas Cranley in 2005. Roman Candle's Middleton location came in 2007. Stouffer bought out most of Cranley's share in 2011, the same year he put a Roman Candle outpost in the Madison Children's Museum.
Stouffer had a Milwaukee-area location in Whitefish Bay for five years. He closed it last year.
He said he plans to consolidate staff and be more directly involved at his longest-running locations, Williamson Street and Middleton.
The banks that supported the Monroe Street store and his vendors thought the restaurant would do well on the Near West Side, said Stouffer, who lives in the neighborhood. "I thought it was going to be my busiest store and we had a good first year. It wasn't great, but it was good. And then the construction started and we lost over a quarter of our sales instantly."
Stouffer said the restaurant couldn't overcome the change in people's traffic patterns and dining patterns. The Monroe Street location had loyal customers in the neighborhood, and he appreciated that. But he called the street's 2018 construction "a nuclear event" for so many businesses on Monroe.
"I don't want to name names, but several of my colleagues who own dining or food establishments have seen the same pattern. The sales just went down and they never came back," he said.
Adding to that were the staffing woes, which had Stouffer making drinks some nights and delivering pizzas other days. "I spent so much time just trying to get through a shift that it became really, really challenging for me to be a business owner."
He said he wishes the city had handled the construction differently and didn't shut down the whole street at once. His Williamson Street location survived the major reconstruction there in 2011 when the street was torn up for five months.
Stouffer said that was because drivers could use Jenifer and Main streets, but the only way to circumvent Monroe Street was through non-linear neighborhood routes.
"There's a lot of turns and twists, and I think a bunch of people just found new routes and never looked back," said Stouffer, adding that he still meets people who don't realize the construction is over, and it's been done for a year.
He said those he's heard from are people who are involved in the city, who care about Madison. "It was such a disruptive event and it's going to reverberate for at least another year or more. Maybe new businesses coming in will bring some energy back," he said.
Meanwhile, low unemployment makes for small pools of applicants and high turnover, which really affected the Fitchburg restaurant.
Stouffer said the Fitchburg location is also not on a bus line, which made finding and keeping workers more difficult.
"We've had a hard time staffing that store for three or four years. So I just thought the time was right to pull off the Band-Aid and just go with my two best, well-established stores."
Throwback photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again, part 1
Closed restaurants: Jimmie's "Ace of Places"
Jimmie's "Ace of Places" Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, at 906 Regent St., was also known as Jimmie's Spaghetti House. It later became Josie's Spaghetti House.
Source: Catherine Murray
Amato's Holiday House
Amato's Holiday House, a popular Italian restaurant on South Park Street, was owned and operated by Sam and Roselyn Amato for 43 years. It closed in 1990. It's shown here in 1987.
Capital Times archives
Botticelli's
Botticelli's restaurant on King Street closed in 1997.
Capital Times archives
Brat und Brau
Brat und Brau restaurant owners, Al (left) and Dick Hiebing, shown in 1980. The campus-area Brat und Brau operated for 25 years at 1421 Regent St. -- from 1969 to 1994. The brothers also had restaurants in other locations.
Capital Times archives
Bunky's Italian Restaurant
Vito and Ninfa Capadona opened Bunky's Italian restaurant in the 1930s, originally located on the corner of Park and Regent streets -- one of three restaurants comprising the so-called "Spaghetti Corner" in Madison. In the 1970s, the site later became the home of Pino's Restaurant and Bunky's Nightclub, operating into the 1980s. The name Bunky's came to life again when the Capadonas' great-granddaughter, Teresa Pullara, opened Bunky's Cafe on Atwood Avenue in 2004. That restaurant still operates today.
Submitted photo
Crandall's
Crandall's, a popular Downtown establishment, first opened on West Main Street before moving to this location at 116 S. Hamilton St. The restaurant moved to the Railroad Depot on West Washington Avenue in 1990 but closed three years later.
Capital Times archives
Poole's Cuba Club
Poole's Cuba Club was a revered Madison supper club on University Avenue that closed on Dec. 1, 1988. It was started by Lyle Poole in 1946 and was known for its steamed shrimp specials, fish fries and steak. The restaurant building is shown here in 1989.
State Journal archives
Cafe Palms in the Hotel Washington
Cafe Palms in the Hotel Washington was lost in the 1996 that destroyed the building, located on West Washington Avenue. It was known for late-night dining.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III - State Journal
Cathay House
The Cathay House, a Chinese restaurant on East Washington Avenue, was opened by Yew K. Low in 1955 and operated for more than 40 years. Even though newspaper archives have many references to the once-popular Cathay House, we have no photos. Credit for this Cathay House matchbook goes to the
Lost Madison Facebook page.
Lost Madison Facebook page
DiSalvo's Spaghetti House
DiSalvo’s Spaghetti House, 810 Regent St., operated in the old Greenbush neighborhood, along with DiSalvo’s Grocery. This photo shows the interior of the restaurant in 1944. Image ID: 6816
Wisconsin Historical Society
Fess Hotel restaurant
The Fess Hotel restaurant opened in 1975 and became a hot spot for nearly two decades, closing in 1994. Located at 123 E. Doty St., the building was historic -- built in the 1850s and run as a hotel until 1972. It now houses the Great Dane Restaurant and Brew Pub Downtown. The building is shown here in 1973.
Capital Times archives
Frenchy's Restaurant
Frenchy's Restaurant, 3302 University Ave., operated until a kitchen fire in the 1960s. This photo from 1946 shows an interior view of the bar, including bar-top juke box controls and a sign saying "Welcome back... Wearer of this badge of honor, you have served your country well and we thank you."
Wisconsin Historical Society - Image ID: 12620
Frida Mexican Grill
Frida Mexican Grill, a restaurant and bar at 117 State St., closed in January 2012 after problems with violence and a proposal for redevelopment. It's shown here in April 2006.
State Journal archives
Fyfe's Corner Bistro
Fyfe's Corner Bistro, 1344 E. Washington Ave., opened in 1993 and closed in 2007.
Capital Times archives
Cafe Continental
Cafe Continental, 108 King St., Madison, closed in 2010 after 25 years in business. It was run by the Schiavo family, which also used to run Antonio's on Park Street.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III -- State Journal
Gino's Restaurant
Gino's Italian restaurant on State Street was open for 50 years before closing in 2013. Gino's opened in 1963 and then moved across the street four years later to 540 State St.
CRAIG SCHREINER -- State Journal
Goal Post Supper Club
The Goal Post Supper Club, located on Branch Street in Middleton, closed in 1989.
State Journal archives
Golden Dragon
The Golden Dragon restaurant, 112 E. Mifflin St., opened on June 6, 1974, and operated for 25 years before closing in 1999. The owner, Suey Wee Wong, picked that day because a book of oracles said it was a good day for a new venture. Her son, Suey Wong, is pictured here in the restaurant in 1995.
State Journal archives
Griff's Restaurant
Griff's Restaurant & Frozen Custard, located at 1233 McKenna Blvd., closed in 2010 after being open since 1993 in a spot near Elver Park. It was known for its fried chicken and burgers.
Capital Times archives
Hoffman House Restaurant
The original Hoffman House Restaurant was started in Madison in 1946 by seven Hoffman Brothers, who later expanded into other areas of the Midwest. The photograph above, taken in 1955, shows the Carousel Bar in that first Hoffman House Restaurant, 514 E. Wilson St. Photo image ID: 29186
Wisconsin Historical Society
Irish Waters
Irish Waters Restaurant and Pub, 702 N. Whitney Way, closed in 2007 after almost 30 years in business.
It had a dark oak and mahogany bar, stained glass, brass and hardwood floors.
Capital Times archives
Jolly Bob's
Jolly Bob's Caribbean restaurant and bar, 1210 Williamson St., closed Dec. 6, after operating for more than 22 years. It offered diners tropical-style dishes and drinks.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Josie's Spaghetti House
Josie's Spaghetti House, 906 Regent St., was a fixture on the corner of Park and Regent streets since 1964 -- known for homemade sausage and spaghetti and meatballs. A fire in July 2004 shuttered the place, and the owners never reopened. The site was redeveloped. The defunct restaurant is shown here in 2006.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III -- State Journal
La Paella
La Paella, 2784 S. Fish Hatchery Road, closed in 2006.
The restaurant was opened in 1994 by Tomas Ballesta.
Capital Times archives
Leske's Supper Club
Leske's Supper Club closed in September of 2001 after being a fixture at the corner of Monona Drive and Broadway since the mid-1950s.
Capital Times archives
McDonald's on the Capitol Square
The McDonald's restaurant, 20 W. Mifflin St., closed in 2004 after being the Capitol Square's fast-food mainstay.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III -- State Journal
Minnick's Top Hat
Minnick's Top Hat restaurant operated for 35 years at its location on University Avenue at Branch Street in Middleton. Bill and Alice Minnick closed the place in 1988.
SCOTT SEID - State Journal
The Monastery restaurant
The Monastery restaurant closed in 1994. Its interior is shown here in December 1984, with owner Biagio Gargano and employees Van Zoest and Susan Armstrong.
The Capital Times archives
Namio's Dinner Club
Namio's Dinner Club on Park Street opened in the late 1960s and closed in 1992. It's shown here in November 1982. It was previously the Sherwood Forest Dinner Club.
ED STEIN - State Journal
Nate's Place
In 1960, Nate and Betty Troia opened Nate's Place, at East Broadway and highways 12-18, where they served pasta dishes for about $2 and fish fries for 75 cents. The Troia family was well-known in the local restaurant business -- with siblings opening Paisan's, Portobella and Troia's Steak House.
Catherine Tripalin Murray photo
Nob Hill
The Nob Hill restaurant on South Highway 12 (33 W. Beltline Highway) was once a popular supper club. Part of its interior view is shown in this picture from 1957.
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 94462
Ovens of Brittany
The original Ovens of Brittany restaurant opened at State and Johnson streets in 1971, and other locations opened around town in the years that followed. The landmark restaurants were known for bringing continental cuisine to Madison. The last one shuttered in 2000. This picture from Ovens dates to 1974.
State Journal archives
Parisi's Bar & Grill
Parisi's Bar & Grill, shown above on the left, closed in 1983. It was located near the corner of University and Highland avenues.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III - State Journal
Pines Supper Club
A landmark for more than 30 years, the Pines Supper Club, 2413 Parmenter St., was altered into a private-investment venture. It's pictured here in July 1979.
Wisconsin State Journal
Rohde's
Rohde's Steak House was a popular restaurant at 613 W. Main St. from 1932 to 1982, when it closed. It was founded by Edward and Bertha Rohde. Pictured here is a menu from 1964. Image ID: 106408
Wisconsin Historical Society
Rossario's
Rosario's, at 6001 Monona Drive, closed in 2011 after 36 years.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III -- State Journal
Simon House
The upscale Simon House, 107 S. Butler St. near the Capitol Square, often drew dignitaries such as President Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, as well as Nelson Rockefeller and Adlai Stevenson. This undated menu included a card offering the "Booth Bay Harbor Live Lobster (2 served) Complete Dinner 4.25." The restaurant closed in 1972.
Wisconsin Historical Society - Image ID 105222
The White Horse Inn
The White Horse Inn closed in 2006 after operating for more than 25 years.
STEVE APPS -- State Journal
Upstairs Downstairs Deli
The original Upstairs Downstairs Restaurant and Deli, 232 State St., closed in 1995, ending 18 years of operation at the site.
SCOTT SEID - State Journal
Wild Iris Cafe
The Wild Iris Cafe, 1225 Regent St., closed in 2001 after nearly 11 years in business. This photo is from 1994.
State Journal archives
Wilson Street Grill
The Wilson Street Grill, 217 S. Hamilton St., served its last meal on New Year's Eve 2001. In this 1995 photo, Andrea Craig, left, and Nancy Christy pose in their restaurant.
MEG THENO -- State Journal
