Freshman | 5-9, 161
Savage, Minnesota
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: 2019 draft eligible.
Stats: 15 goals, 23 assists, 38 points, plus-13 in 59 games for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL.
Scouting report: More of a playmaker than a scorer, Ahcan has shown the ability to be versatile in the forward corps. He can generate points commensurate with a position among a team’s top two lines. He also has the kind of tenacity that could make him a mainstay on the third or fourth line. He has been playing wing most of his life but said he’s willing to take on whatever responsibility UW coaches send his way.
Find Ahcan on Twitter: @romanahcan3