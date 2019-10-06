Sophomore
5-9, 170
Savage, Minn.
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 37 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: After starting the season on the fourth line, Ahcan moved up to the first trio by the end of his freshman campaign. He generated 132 even-strength shot attempts, second on the team and most among forwards, and tied for third with 84 shots on goal. He also tied for second with 58 penalty minutes.
On Twitter and Instagram: @Romanahcan3, @roman_ahcan3.