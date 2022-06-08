 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Valley All-Conference Baseball

Co-Player of the Year: Jackson Burk Turner, Peyton Lee Edgerton

Coach of the Year: Jeff Clowes Turner

First team

Jackson Burk, Turner, Pitcher

Brady Malkow, Brodhead, Pitcher

Willard Peterson, Evansville, Pitcher

Cal Ries, Turner, Catcher

Ryan Weed, East Troy, Catcher

Marc Jones, Whitewater, Infield

Luis Serrano, Jefferson, Infield

Shane Kisting, Edgerton, Infield

Tyler Butina, Jefferson, Infield

Konner Giddley, Turner, Infield

Aidan Kammer, Jefferson, Infield

Chase Fox, East Troy, Outfield

Dadon Gillen, McFarland, Outfield

Connor Hughes, Turner, Outfield

Michael Cook, Turner, Outfield

Peyton Lee, Edgerton, Utility

Second team

Tyler Fredrick, Jefferson, Pitcher

Steven Olson, Edgerton, Pitcher

Bennett Keller, Evansville, Catcher

Silas Heimos, East Troy, Infield

Conner Punzel, McFarland, Infield

Carson Dupuis, Edgerton, Infield

Will Lauterbach, Turner, Infield

Brayden McMahon, Turner, Outfield

Chase Maves, Evansville, Outfield

Austin Cocroft, Big Foot, Outfield

Braylan Roder, McFarland, Utility

