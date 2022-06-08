Rock Valley All-Conference Baseball

Co-Player of the Year: Jackson Burk Turner, Peyton Lee Edgerton
Coach of the Year: Jeff Clowes Turner
First team
Jackson Burk, Turner, Pitcher
Brady Malkow, Brodhead, Pitcher
Willard Peterson, Evansville, Pitcher
Cal Ries, Turner, Catcher
Ryan Weed, East Troy, Catcher
Marc Jones, Whitewater, Infield
Luis Serrano, Jefferson, Infield
Shane Kisting, Edgerton, Infield
Tyler Butina, Jefferson, Infield
Konner Giddley, Turner, Infield
Aidan Kammer, Jefferson, Infield
Chase Fox, East Troy, Outfield
Dadon Gillen, McFarland, Outfield
Connor Hughes, Turner, Outfield
Michael Cook, Turner, Outfield
Peyton Lee, Edgerton, Utility
Second team
Tyler Fredrick, Jefferson, Pitcher
Steven Olson, Edgerton, Pitcher
Bennett Keller, Evansville, Catcher
Silas Heimos, East Troy, Infield
Conner Punzel, McFarland, Infield
Carson Dupuis, Edgerton, Infield
Will Lauterbach, Turner, Infield
Brayden McMahon, Turner, Outfield
Chase Maves, Evansville, Outfield
Austin Cocroft, Big Foot, Outfield
Braylan Roder, McFarland, Utility