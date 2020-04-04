ROBBIE BEYDOUN

ROBBIE BEYDOUN

Robbie Beydoun mug

Beydoun

Position: Goaltender

Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.

2019-20 team: Michigan Tech (WCHA)

Date committed: April 4, 2020 (23)

Earliest arrival at UW: 2020

On Twitter: @RobbieBeydoun30

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics