Rob Havenstein

Los Angeles offensive tackle Rob Havenstein. 

Los Angeles right tackle Rob Havenstein, who played at UW from 2010-14, will make his first Super Bowl appearance when the Rams take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

