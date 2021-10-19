 Skip to main content
Rob Havenstein — Rams
Rams Seahawks Football

The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line bounced back in a major way this week after a rough week against the Arizona Cardinals, and right tackle Rob Havenstein was a major factor in that performance. Havenstein helped the offense gain 365 yards and quarterback Matthew Stafford throw four touchdowns in a 38-11 win over the New York Giants.

“Our demeanor doesn’t change, and I think that's a credit to the guys we have in this room and especially Sean (McVay, the Rams’ coach) having his input on everything,” the former second-round pick said.

