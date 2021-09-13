 Skip to main content
Rob Havenstein — Rams
The Rams showed off in the primetime Sunday night game the explosive capabilities of their offense with new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Part of the reason Stafford was able to shine in a big win over the Bears was the performance of his offensive line, particularly right tackle Rob Havenstein. Havenstein didn’t allow feared pass rusher Kahlil Mack to record a sack, quarterback hit or tackle for loss. Mack had just one tackle.

