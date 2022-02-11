Name: River Age: Adult (1 year 2 months) Weight (approx.): 15 lbs. Personality: Hello there and Namaste, kind Human. I'm... View on PetFinder
"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
A Brown County couple have claimed the winning $316.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay this year, the Wisconsin Lottery said Monday.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
Patrick DePula, owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies, said as a test, he had Grubhub deliver a single pizza, on the menu for $22, and it became $38 after fees and tips.
Madison-based American Family Insurance announced Wednesday the company is raising its minimum hourly wage from $20 to $23 as businesses across Dane County continue to grapple with workforce challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The footage shows Wilson's bullet-riddled car wedged between unmarked police vehicles as plainclothes officers swarm the scene.
Sometimes the answer to shooting woes is more time in the gym. Here’s why coach Greg Gard doesn’t think that’s the solution for the Badgers this time.
Sarah Franklin was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2021 when she ranked third in the conference with 3.96 kills per set.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Madison native Anna Hoffmann recorded a jump of 64.5 meters in the first round at the Beijing Winter Games.
