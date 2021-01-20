River wonderland

Packers fans may need to bring a throw rug from home to help mask the noticeable Bears theme in the otherwise well-appointed bar, but this massive property on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River fits the dream vacation fantasy in every other way. With 175 acres, there's enough room for everything from a movie theater and swimming pool in the enormous main house, to a separate bunkhouse that includes a bar, game room and fireplace. With all that land there's no shortage of outdoor activities. Guests get use of a pond stocked with fish, miles of hiking trails and access to the river.