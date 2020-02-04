RILEY NOWAKOWSKI

Nowakowski joined the 2020 class in late January, accepting a walk-on offer.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker out of Marquette University High School joins a loaded linebacker class for the Badgers. He was not ranked by the major recruiting sites, but won the John Andersen Award as Wisconsin's top senior linebacker from Wissports.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
